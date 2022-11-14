RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jude Idada's 'Kofa' nabs 3 major awards at AFRIFF 2022

Jude Idada's 'Kofa' won big at AFRIFF 2022, taking home three awards out of the six nominations.

Kofa directed by Jude Idada

Nigeria Prize for Literature winner and multi-award-winning filmmaker, Jude Idada had a great run at the Globe Awards of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2022 which took place at the banquet hall of the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Out of the six nominations his feature film 'Kofa' received, Idada's movie won the coveted Best Film award, the Best Screenplay award and Best Actor award for Daniel Etim-Effiong. The other nominations were Best Actress award for Zainab Balogun, Best Director for Jude Idada and the Audience Choice award.

Talking about his multiple nominations and wins, the filmmaker said, “Kofa is proof that once your heart and mind is in the right place, the impossible becomes possible. We made this film with love, grit, perseverance, and belief. It is gratifying to see not only that it has won awards but more that it has been so warmly received by viewers. Everyone is talking about Kofa. Everyone is talking about the message at its core, and the possibilities and potentials it reveals that exists in our country. The love is immense, and we can’t wait for the public to see it soon.”

'Kofa' is an engaging psychological thriller about a group of eight people in their underwear who wake up to find themselves locked in a room. All they remember are their names. As an armed man comes in to pick them out, one after the other, they struggle to remember who they are, where they are and why they are there in order to marshal out a plan, evade the armed man and escape.

It features the star-studded cast of Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Beverly Naya, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Shawn Faqua, Charles Etubiebi, Gina Castel, Udoka Oyeka, Bucci Franklin, Lucy Ameh, Carol King, Afeez Oyetoro, Achalugo Chioma Ilozumba, Paul Utomi, Femi Olayiwole, Folu Ogunkeye, Kiki Omeili, Wale Ojo, Eucharia Okoye, and Kola “Aderupoko” Olaiya.

AThinkingMan Media production in association with Creoternity Films and C-Blunt Films, 'Kofa' was written, directed, and produced by Jude Idada alongside a producing team of Chibuzo Okoye and Femi Ogunsanwo. It was cinematographed by Kagho Idhebor, edited and coloured by Ola’Kazeem Agboola, with a riveting score composition by Ava Momoh and sound mix and design by George Flores.

The production designer Jim “Fada” Franklyn led a team made of Hair, Make Up and Special Effects Designer Sandra Oyiana and Costume Designer Bunmi Oladipo alongside an award-winning crew.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong

