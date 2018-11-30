Gloria Anozie dazzles on stage in 'The August Meeting' play

news

Gloria Anozie Young proved her worth as a thorough thespian with her performance in the stage play, 'The August Meeting.'

The popular actress led cast of the play to the second outing of the 10-show tour which took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

'The August Meeting’ had a perfect combination of severity and laughter played out by ‘Nwanyereuwa’ and ‘Mgbeke’ respectively.

Brought to live by the refined cast of Gloria Anozie-Young who plays the lead role of ‘Nwayereuwa’, Inna Erizia, Odera Orji ,Ijeoma Aniebo, Bella Rose Iyere-Okojie and Deola Gimbiya, ‘The August Meeting’ follows the return of the women from the Aba Women’s Riot to challenge their social standing in the society.

'The August Meeting' is also expected to be staged in Awka, Owerri and Aba.

Produced by Raconteur Productions with the support of The Ford Foundation, the play is centred on the aftermath of the historical revolt recorded as ‘The Aba Women’s Riot’.

'The August Meeting' tells the struggle of the women of Oloko led by ‘Nwanyereuwa’ who came together to stand up to the oppression of a patriarchal system and demand for equality and equity in the society.