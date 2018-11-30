Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Gloria Anozie dazzles on stage in 'The August Meeting' play

Gloria Anozie Young thrills with her performance at 'The August Meeting' play

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Gloria Anozie Young proved her worth as a thorough thespian with her performance in the stage play, 'The August Meeting.'

The popular actress led cast of the play to the second outing of the 10-show tour which took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

ALSO READ: 'The August Meeting' goes to Abuja after Lagos Fringe Festival

'The August Meeting’ had a perfect combination of severity and laughter played out by ‘Nwanyereuwa’ and ‘Mgbeke’ respectively.

play 'The August Meeting Stage' play (eth communications)

 

Brought to live by the refined cast of Gloria Anozie-Young who plays the lead role of ‘Nwayereuwa’, Inna Erizia, Odera Orji ,Ijeoma Aniebo, Bella Rose Iyere-Okojie and Deola Gimbiya, ‘The August Meeting’ follows the return of the women from the Aba Women’s Riot to challenge their social standing in the society.

play 'The August Meeting' stage play (eth communications)

 

'The August Meeting' is also expected to be staged in Awka, Owerri and Aba.

The August Meeting

Produced by Raconteur Productions with the support of The Ford Foundation, the play is centred on the aftermath of the historical revolt recorded as ‘The Aba Women’s Riot’.

'The August Meeting' tells the struggle of the women of Oloko led by ‘Nwanyereuwa’ who came together to stand up to the oppression of a patriarchal system and demand for equality and equity in the society.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
2 I will never go naked or be smooched for a movie - Sola Sobowalebullet
3 "The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for...bullet

Related Articles

'The August Meeting' moves to Abuja after Lagos Fringe Festival
AFRIFF 2018: Rita Dominic, Lala Akindoju speak on day 5
AFRIFF 2018: Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe Etim spice up day 3
"Battleground Meets Hush Here's how fans reacted to the Africa Magic crossover episode
Femi Jacobs Actor talks about roles that make him nervous, particularly tough moment as an actor, upcoming projects
Barack Obama Former US president in talks with Netflix for "inspirational" TV series
Chukwuka Emelionwu 5 classic Nollywood movies by late filmmaker
"Jenifa's Diary", "30 Days In Atlanta" Meet 5 top Alaba pirates who pirate Nollywood films
"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7 finale [Spoilers]
"Game of Thrones" The Mountain talks anticipated fight with The Hound

Movies

Femi Jacobs inks a new deal with 'Jacob's Barbershop'
Femi Jacobs inks a new deal with 'Jacobs' Barbershop'
Here's when Dare Olaitan's 'Knockout Blessing' will be released in cinemas
BBNaija stars, BamBam, Ifu Ennada feature in 'Hire a woman'
BBNaija stars, BamBam, Ifu Ennada feature in new movie, 'Hire a woman'
'SpongeBob' creator dies at 57 after one year battle with ALS
X
Advertisement