Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Funke Adesiyan dumps PDP, picks up APC form to contest in 2019

Funke Adesiyan Actress dumps PDP, picks up APC form to contest in 2019

Nollywoo actress, Funke Adesiyan has dumped the PDP and embraced the APC as she renews her vow to win a seat in the Oyo state House of Assembly.

  • Published:
Funke Adesiyan dumps PDP, picks up APC form to contest in 2019 play

Funke Adesiyan has embraced the APC as she renews her vow to win a seat in the Oyo state House of Assembly.

(Instagram)

Funke Adesiyan has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo state to join the All Progressive Congress, APC, ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

The actress has also picked the Expression of Interest form to contest for a seat at the State House of Assembly.

Adesiyan made this known in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

ALSO READ: Funke Adesiyan to Contest in 2015 Election

In her Instagram post, the actress stressed that she has an unflinching desire to serve the people of Oyo State and will not retreat or surrender until women and youths have desired representation.

  play (Instagram)

Funke's eyes have been on the Ibadan South-East constituency seat at the Oyo state House of Assembly.

Read her words here

"By the grace of God and the support of my people, I have picked the Expression of Interest form to contest The State House of Assembly in the forthcoming 2019 election under the platform of our Great Party APC.

play (Instagram)

“Mine is an unflinching desire to serve my people. We shall not retreat nor surrender till our women and youths have desired representation.

“#2019 #ibadan #funkeadesiyan #oyostate #funke4sure #funkenijoor #apc #eyesontheball.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Genevieve Nnaji Actress speaks to CNN on her Netflix acquired film,...bullet
2 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
3 Genevieve Nnaji Actress says the success of her movie ''Lion Heart''...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainers and Politics Funke Adesiyan to Contest in 2015 Election
From Movies to Politics 7 Actors Contesting in 2015 Election
Fausat 'Madam Saje' Balogun Yoruba actress celebrates 40 years in acting
Funke Adesiyan Actress is officially a student of New York Film Academy
AMVCA 2017 Somkele Idhalama, Uche Jombo, AY Makun, RMD, "76" among nominees

Movies

Henry Cavill sets Instagram agog after tale of shaky 'Superman' role
Henry Cavill Actor sets Instagram on fire after rumours of losing 'Superman' role
Saraki says Nollywood is a decent industry
Saraki Senate President says Nollywood is a 'decent industry'
Oghenekaro Itene Nollywood actress grabs ambassadorship in US
AGN gets N5 million to support ailing members
AGN Actor's guild gets N5 million to support ailing members