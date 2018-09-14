Funke Adesiyan dumps PDP, picks up APC form to contest in 2019

news

Funke Adesiyan has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo state to join the All Progressive Congress, APC, ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

The actress has also picked the Expression of Interest form to contest for a seat at the State House of Assembly.

Adesiyan made this known in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

In her Instagram post, the actress stressed that she has an unflinching desire to serve the people of Oyo State and will not retreat or surrender until women and youths have desired representation.

Funke's eyes have been on the Ibadan South-East constituency seat at the Oyo state House of Assembly.

Read her words here

"By the grace of God and the support of my people, I have picked the Expression of Interest form to contest The State House of Assembly in the forthcoming 2019 election under the platform of our Great Party APC.

“Mine is an unflinching desire to serve my people. We shall not retreat nor surrender till our women and youths have desired representation.

“#2019 #ibadan #funkeadesiyan #oyostate #funke4sure #funkenijoor #apc #eyesontheball.”