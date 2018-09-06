Frank Underwood dies in the new House of Cards season teaser

news

Claire Underwood stands over the grave of her husband, Frank Underwood in the teaser for the new season of Netflix's '' House of Cards .''

The final season of the show will see Claire succeed her husband to the presidency, moving from first lady to become the nation’s first (fictional) female president.

Claire has always been the show’s most complex character: As diabolical and manipulative as Frank has been cast, She’s even much more with a scary edge to her person.

In December 2017, there was a number of sexual allegations against a number of powerful men in Hollywood with Kevin Spacey, two-time Oscar winner, who plays Frank Underwood also mentioned.

Frank was accused of making unwanted sexual advance towards Anthony Rapp, a 14-year-old boy in the 1980s, which led to the temporary suspension of the show by Netflix

As a measure of damage control, Hollywood have attempted to distance itself from these actors mentioned, leading to Kevin fired from the cast of House of Cards.

Now, in a new teaser for the upcoming season, which drops November 2, it’s clear that House of Cards and Netflix are taking the blunt approach.

Ultimately, the show made the decision to push ahead and find a way to kill his character, while building its sixth and final season around co-star Robin Wright, who plays the devious Claire Underwood.

Instead of tiptoeing around the decision to totally silence his character, the teaser shows Claire standing over her late husband's gravestone, delivering a final taunt in his memory and, crucially, taking over his fourth-wall-breaking narrative to the audience.

That puts House of Cards’ last season in a good position to become its most relevant yet.

The season is set to return to the screens in November 2018.