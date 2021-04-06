A first look at forthcoming short film 'Boy Meets Girl' directed by Kaelo Iyizoba (The Lost Village) is here.

Shot by Nathan Shaiyen and produced by Adnaan Muhammed-Ali, Conrad Johnson-Omodiagbe, the short film follows Musa, a 15-year-old boy, whose life is irrevocably altered after a chance encounter with a girl on a bus and the series of events that follow this random collusion.

'Boy Meets Girl' first photos [ Conrad Omodiagbe]

'Boy Meets Girl' first photos [ Conrad Omodiagbe]

The love story is set against a backdrop of the rustic North-Eastern town of Gamboru and stars Gabriel Dung, Aaliyah Atamasu and Murna Gideon.

ALSO READ: 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' was unlike anything I have ever done as an actor- Deyemi Okanlawon

Check out more photos:

'Boy Meets Girl' first photos [ Conrad Omodiagbe]

'Boy Meets Girl' first photos [ Conrad Omodiagbe]

'Boy Meets Girl' first photos [ Conrad Omodiagbe]