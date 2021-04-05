Nollywood star actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has opened up about playing a Ghetto bred character in Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga'.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, the actor shared how he was shocked when he was offered the 'Omo Ghetto' script and told to read for the character of Femi Stone, the shady love interest of Lefty (played by Funke Akindele-Bello).

"Omo Ghetto: The Saga was unlike anything I have ever done as an actor and I was literally petrified when I got the script and was told to read for the role of Femi Stone", Okanlawon revealed.

"It was a real challenge. I got on set the first day and I was literally shaken cause I didn't want to mess it up. But thankfully, I had a very supportive producer and director; Funke and JJC Skillz. They were so supportive and provided everything I needed."

Okanlawon further revealed that to play the character, he had to reengineer himself from how he speaks to his gestures.

Recall the Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's directed comedy broke multiple records earlier on in the year, including becoming the highest grossing film in Nigerian box office after it grossed over N500 million.