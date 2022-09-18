RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Babatunde Lawal

The pool of advice of dos and don'ts for screenwriters is endless. Believe me, I've seen a lot of this advice on the internet and in books.

Filmmaking 101
Filmmaking 101

As a writer, you will continue to run into those rule of what to do and what not to do.

Recommended articles

Here is a list of what I've found helpful that every Screenwriter/storyteller must note while developing their stories.

The mistake many screenwriters make is to assume that they can just slap a different sequence of events on a story and it would work out.

That is writing an action-driven story and the failures of these stories have shown that writing like that is not the best approach to storytelling. Let your character be the pivotal element of your story.

Having agreed that writing character-driven stories, you have to take time to develop who your character is. This is an important job that must be handled meticulously.

If you do not develop your character well, then your story will definitely be weak and below average. Take time to build your character.

Many writers don't care about building their story world; they just go straight to writing. Building your story world is an essential part of your storytelling.

The rules of the world, what the world looks and feels like, the dos and don'ts, everything matters in telling a compelling story.

What your character wants must not be ambiguous. It must be clear as day. Don't make the mistake of not clearly showing it. There is no room for ambiguity when discussing your character's goal.

Their want must be solid enough to want to take them on a journey.

Yes they must have external obstacles that they will face in the course of their journey to get their external want or goal, but they must also have an internal conflict that holds them back. They must battle something within them; it must be simple and solid.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I dated him because he said he was separated' - Halima Abubakar opens up on relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman

'I dated him because he said he was separated' - Halima Abubakar opens up on relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Sooyah Bistro Causes Argument Between BBNaija Lovers

Sooyah Bistro Causes Argument Between BBNaija Lovers

Bless J: Counting My Blessings [Pulse Interview]

Bless J: Counting My Blessings [Pulse Interview]

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ DSF & DJ Wysei [Pulse DJ Ranking]

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ DSF & DJ Wysei [Pulse DJ Ranking]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

Future Sounds Vol.25 featuring Majesty Lyn, Kayode, Jason Nkanga, Conscious Soul Records and more

Future Sounds Vol.25 featuring Majesty Lyn, Kayode, Jason Nkanga, Conscious Soul Records and more

'I have a second chance to live' - DJ Jimmy Jatt speaks about kidney failure and successful transplant

'I have a second chance to live' - DJ Jimmy Jatt speaks about kidney failure and successful transplant

TAR1Q: To the Moon [Pulse Interview]

TAR1Q: To the Moon [Pulse Interview]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Big Brother Naija season 7 [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

Rachel and Hermes [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Rachel calls Hermes out amid tears over movie date

Multichoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe [Broadcast Media Africa]

New Season of Big Brother to feature Nigerian & South African housemates

Chomzy, Groovy and Phyna [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Chomzy drags Phyna and Groovy for 'betraying' Beauty