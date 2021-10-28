RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue shares teaser for 'Other Side of History'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film is based on an article by Iduma Kalu following the life of Biafran hero Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Onyeka Nwelue
Onyeka Nwelue

Filmmaker and writer Onyeka Nwelue has unveiled a first-look teaser for his forthcoming feature film 'Other Side of History' ahead of its November 4, 2021 Oxford University premiere.

Based on an article by Iduma Kalu and scripted for screenplay by Nwelue and Odega Shawa, 'Other Side of History' is set in 1958 and follows the ambitious story of Biafran hero, Odumegwu Emeka Ojukwu.

In the lead role as Ojukwu is Greg Ojefua who stars alongside Chiwetalu Agu, Rachael Okonkwo, BBNaija star Tope Adenibuyan (Teddy A), Eze Justice, Chika Anyanwu, Greg Ojefua, Juice Egah, Jamal Ibrahim and Ugo Stevenson.

'Other Side of History' is produced by Lorenzo Menakaya, Daymé Arocena and Pablo Dewin Reyes Maulin.

Watch the teaser:

