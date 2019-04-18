The dramatic Afro-futurism feature film is based on a play by Nigerian screenwriter and playwright, Jude Idada.

The one-minute long trailer had scenes showing popular Nollywood stars, Kayode Olaiya widely referred to as Aderupoko and Bimbo Akintola.

The feature film, which premiered at the 2019 Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, features Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Bimbo Akintola, Aissa Maiga, Mary Thwala, Robert Whitehead, Hakeem Kae Kazim, and Deborah Lettner.

Directed by Mickey Madoda Dube, and co-produced by Fabian Adeoye Lojede and Mickey Madoda Dube, ‘Comatose’ tells a dramatic African story with all the intrigues.

‘Comatose’ is a dramatic Afro-futurism feature film which explores an African perspective on the euthanasia debate. The story follows two siblings, Segun and Omowunmi, as they battle over the life of their ailing mother, Nana, who is in a coma. One wants to pull the plug, the other wants to keep her alive. In a battle of wills, dark family secrets come to light, relationships are shattered, and the true meaning of love is revealed.