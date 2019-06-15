After several months of teasing and hint dropping, MultiChoice Nigeria announced the kick-off date of the famous reality TV show to cheering audience across Africa.

In the last three months, Pulse has consistently reported exclusive hints on the reality TV show and plans by the organisers.

Pulse findings revealed that true to the audience expectations for this season, the organisers are putting all in place to make the show surpass the previous seasons.

Here are some of the spoilers from the Big Brother Naija Season 4

BBNaija 4’s theme and decor will be ‘spicy’

For every edition of BBNaija, the theme is announced at the opening night by the host. Similarly, from BBNaija’s first edition, the show’s theme usually determines the décor of the house. The last edition’s theme was ‘Double Wahala’ and this gave rise to the pairing of the housemates for a long time. The edition before ‘Double Wahala’ was themed ‘See GoBBe’ and the house activities were structured around the theme. For the fourth edition, the BBNaija house will have more feel of the Naija culture. We were reliably informed that the fourth edition’s theme, which is being bandied about town as ‘Forget Wahala,’ is not the official theme. According to sources, the 2019 edition’s theme will be Naija-flavoured like the past two editions. The source further hinted ‘Hot Pepper’ as the possible theme of the fourth edition judging from the spicy hot adverts.

A celebrity housemate might join the housemates

In February 2018, Pulse did an exclusive expose on a number of Nollywood stars that were spotted at the physical audition of the Big Brother Naija 4 in Ikeja, Lagos. Ardent followers of the show have borrowed a leaf to speculate that there is likely to be one or two celebrities as part of the housemates since these celebrities auditioned to be part of the show. Our source was not definitive but the source noted that there is a surprise awaiting audience and it might be a celebrity housemate. Pulse reliably gathered that the housemates of the BBNaija 4 will either be 10 or more.

BBNaija 4 house is custom built with an eviction studio

Pulse can report that the BBNaija house is situated in Lagos state, Nigeria. While the exact location has been kept in secrecy for security purposes, the BBNaija house was built from scratch. Unlike the first edition, which had the house tucked somewhere inside Ikeja GRA, Lagos, the new purpose-built BBNaija house has the house, the production and post-production units, and studio for live shows all in one location. This further tells fans that the show might be running for a long time. Earlier in the year, Multichoice Nigeria’s CEO, John Ugbe had hinted why the show is being held in Nigeria. He said, “Bringing the project back to Nigeria is a big deal for us. People asked us in the past why we didn’t do it in Nigeria, it’s because we had a customized studio for the reality show in South Africa. Now, we have one in Nigeria, which gives us the opportunity to do more here.” An insider also revealed that the audience will be wowed when the studio for the live eviction shows opens. The source said the eviction studio is twice the size of what was used for the last two seasons and this means we can expect bigger performance, greater coverage of audience reactions and other stage and sound production.

Friday night games and Saturday parties

BBNaija is not complete without the Friday night games and the energetic Saturday night parties. And this fourth edition won’t be an exception. Sources hinted that housemates will be turning up big time in the 2019 BBNaija house. Pulse was reliably informed that the Friday night games will be bigger and intriguing and the Saturday night parties will be more uproarious than expected. To this end, a purpose-built in-house club and game arena have been completed.

The audience stands to gain more with predictions

One particularly possible prediction - as earlier reported by Pulse - is about what viewers stand to get with BetNaija partnering BBNaija. Our sources hinted that fans will be winning prizes if they predict correctly events relating to who will be the Head of House, who gets evicted at what week and who eventually wins the show. There are possibilities of these events being put on Bet9ja betting sites for the matured audience to bet on and increase their fortunes aside voting online and via text messages.