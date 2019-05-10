The Big Brother Naija 2019 tagged ‘Forget Wahala’ will start airing in June 2019.

Dedicated audience of the Big Brother Naija are already yearning for the return of the reality show and so much are to be expected in the edition tagged ‘Forget Wahala.’

A number of Nigerian actors were spotted at the audition on February 1, 2019, but it is unsure which or if any of them made it to the house.

While the organisers have kept sealed lips on details of the ‘Forget Wahala’ edition, here are seven things that you will possibly see inside Big Brother Naija house in June 2019.

1. The 2019 edition tagged ‘Forget Wahala’ will come with its fair share of drama, romance, fashion, intrigue, controversies, and deceit.

2. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host of the reality TV show and the eviction show.

3. The BBNaija 2019 ‘Forget Wahala’ will be filmed in Lagos, Nigeria for a period of 90 days.

4. The BBNaija 2019 will have between 10 and 20 housemates and pairing might not be a priority.

5. The BBNaija house will have a heavy influence of Nigerian culture drawn across different geopolitical zones of the country.

6. The BBNaija house will host more Nigerian celebrity guests visiting the housemates.

7. Bet9ja will probably be having the audience bet on activities of the house that include Head of House, Task winner, first housemate to be evicted and winner of the show.