Everything you need to know about 'Sound of Freedom'

Inemesit Udodiong

The new release explores the global menace of child trafficking.

After 'The Passion of Christ', Jim Caviezel is back with 'Sound of Freedom'

The new film moves against the sale of God’s children across the world. The plot centers around Ballard's Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-sex trafficking organization.

Sound of Freedom is based on the true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue children from sex traffickers.

Directed/written by Alejandro Monteverde and produced by Lukas Behnken and Eduardo Verástegui, the movie includes fictionalised versions of real-life people, including the agent, his wife, trafficking victims, and perpetrators that the agent reportedly encountered during his rescue missions.

Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus in Mel Gibson's 2004 movie, The Passion of the Christ, plays the lead, Tim Ballard, in the movie. He is supported by Bill Camp, Yessica Borroto Perryman, Eduardo Verastegui, Cristal Aparicio, and Javier Godino.

Since its release in July, the dramatic action movie has made over $150 million. Now, it makes its premiere in Nigerian and Ghanaian theatres.

On the importance brining this movie to the continent, Joy Odiete, the chief executive officer of Blue Pictures Entertainment, says, "Incredible things are happening to children all over the world despite their innocence. Everyone must rise against child trafficking, and seeing this film better prepares all of us for that task. Borrowing Jim Cavaziel’s words in his post on Instagram, God’s children are not for sale."

Sound of Freedom is now showing in Nigerian cinemas.

Watch the trailer below:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

