Enola Holmes: what we know so far

Milly plays Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes and Mycroft, who sets off on an investigative adventure to find her mother after she goes missing. But, with her oldest brother Mycroft having other plans for her, she must unsolved the riddle before it is too late.

In an official Instagram post on May 13th of this year, the Stranger Things star announced she would be reprising her role as the main character in the crime/mystery flick.

Pulse Nigeria

I’m looking forward to working with my Enola Holmes family once more. Enola has a particular place in my heart because she is brave, powerful and fearless.”

According to online sources, the 17-year-old actress will also serve as an executive producer alongside Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Paige brown, Joshua Grodd, and Michael dryer.

With Harry Bradbeer taking the director’s chair and Jack Thorne producing the screenplay, there aren't many details to go on when it comes to what kind of story will be presented in the highly anticipated sequel, but we can expect Enola to be up to her old tricks as she investigates a new case.

Given that one of the key themes in the movie series is women’s empowerment both through the characters and the tale, it is quite likely this plotline will be explored in the same fashion in the sequel.

However, for a story set in the 1800s, England still has a long way to go in terms of equality, and it will be interesting to see the film's progressive ideals explored in 19th-century life.

As of an official release date, Enola Holmes 2 is yet to receive formal word. Moreover, given that the film is said to have just begun production, one can assume the upcoming sequel will arrive by the fall of 2022.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----