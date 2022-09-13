RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Emmys 2022: Squid Game makes history + full list of winners

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Korean series' lead actor Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian to win an Emmy for best drama series actor.

Squig game

The 2022 Emmy winners are in and historic with Apple & HBO shows among the top winners of the night.

Top winners of the night was 'White Lotus' with six awards, 'Ted Lasso' with four including the Outstanding Comedy Series and HBO's 'Succession' with three awards.

Netflix's most-watched series, 'Squid Game' made history after Hwang Dong-hyuk picked up the Outstanding Directing award and Lee Jung-jae's Best Actor in a drama series win.

Check out the full list of winners:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) (WINNER)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) (WINNER)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) (WINNER)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple) (WINNER)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) (WINNER)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) (WINNER)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) (WINNER)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) (WINNER)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO) (WINNER)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) (WINNER)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) (WINNER)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) (WINNER)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) (WINNER)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ben Stiller (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game) (WINNER)

Mark Mylod (Succession)

Cathy Yan (Succession)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)

Danny Strong (Dopesick)

Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout)

Michael Showalter (The Dropout)

John Wells (MAID)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven)

Mike White (The White Lotus) (WINNER)

Hiro Murai (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders in the Building)

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) (WINNER)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) (WINNER)

Duffy Boudreau (Barry)

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Steve Martin, John Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building)

Jane Becker (Ted Lasso)

Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows)

Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows)

Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul)

Chris Mundy (Ozark)

Dan Erickson (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession) (WINNER)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)

Danny Strong (Dopesick)

Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout)

Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Molly Smith Metzler (MAID)

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven)

Mike White (The White Lotus) (WINNER)

Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Don Wong)

Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy)

Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) (WINNER)

Nicole Byer (Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo))

Norm Macdonald (Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special)

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
