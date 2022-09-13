RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Toyin Abraham unveils first photos of forthcoming thriller 'Ijakumo'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Here's everything you need to know about the thriller set to debut in cinemas this December.

Toyin Abrahim in Ijakumo [Instagram/toyin_abraham]
Toyin Abrahim in Ijakumo [Instagram/toyin_abraham]

Toyin Abraham has shared first photos from the ongoing production of her newest film 'Ijakumo' (The Born Again Stripper).

The actress will produce and star in the lead role in the Kehinde Joseph scripted suspense thriller set on a scorned lover on a revenge mission to destroy the life of her former lover.

Synopsis: Ashabi, the daughter of a powerful spiritualist, is hell-bent on destroying the life of her former lover, Jide, a renowned pastor of a mega church, who jilted and left her to die. With the help of Sharon, a stripper and choir leader who Jide lusts after, Ashabi figures a way to achieve her revenge plan.

Abraham is joined by an impressive cast including Lolade Okusanya, Kunle Remi, Lilian Afegbai, Olumide Oworu, Eso Dike, among others.

The filmmaker first announced principal photography on September 5, confirming that the thriller would debut in cinemas from December 23, 2022.

"Meet ASABI Onidada (Okola)! 1st Announcement is my movie - IJAKUMO (The Born Again Stripper), coming to cinemas from December 23rd!!! It's different. ANTICIPATE," Abraham wrote on Instagram.

'King of Thieves' director Adebayo Tijani returns for his next big screen project as director of the new title currently filming in Lagos, Nigeria.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
