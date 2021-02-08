Nigerian child comedian, Emanuella Samuel has been nominated for the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The nomination which is her second, has the child star contend for the Favourite African Social Star category alongside Nigerian skit makers Ikorodu Bois, Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo, South Africa's Bonang Matheba, Uganda's Ghetto Kids and South African magician Wian Van Den Berg.

Emanuella has been nominated for her second Nickelodon Kids' Choice Award [Nickelodeon]

Emmanuella was first nominated for the renowned kiddies' awards in 2018 alongside Davido. They both lost to Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo.