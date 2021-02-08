Nigerian skit makers, Ikorodu Bois are on their way to winning a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award.

The young comedians recently confirmed their latest feat, a first-time nomination for the 2021 edition of the renowned kiddies award. They revealed via their social media handles that they were nominated in the favourite African social media star category of the awards billed to hold on March 13, 2021.

The Ikorodu Bois' latest recognition comes in the wake of the massive exposure they received in 2020 from repost to recommendations from Hollywood stars. Recall the brothers got an invitation to the forthcoming premiere of Netflix's 'Extraction 2' by the Russo Brothers after their 'Extraction' trailer remake went viral.