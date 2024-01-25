ADVERTISEMENT
EbonyLife lands cinematic rights to 'Bob Marley - One Love' biopic

Faith Oloruntoyin

The movie, which honours the memory of the music legend, will debut on February 14, 2024.

Ebony Life announces cinematic right to view 'Bob Marley - One Love' [Collider]
Ebony Life announces cinematic right to view 'Bob Marley - One Love' [Collider]

According to a post on Instagram on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, by EbonyLife CEO, Mo Abudu Bob Marley - One Love will commence viewing at the EbonyLife Cinemas this February.

Abudu also added that the viewing will be followed by a reggae-themed party. "We are planning a Rooftop Reggae Party on February 17 to coincide with the release of 'BOB MARLEY - ONE LOVE' - a biopic about the legend", she said.

Bob Marley - One Love provides insight into Marley's life, as it traces his roots in Jamaica to his ascent as the world's most renowned reggae artist.

The film also captures Marley's public life, featuring footage of electrifying performances in expansive stadiums.

It follows Marley's decision of self-impose exile in England which remains a pivotal chapter in his career, marked by the recording of iconic albums like Exodus and Kaya. According to a piece by Collider, the director Reinaldo Marcus Green emphasised the film's focus on the creation of the Exodus album.

The movie is produced by Marley's son, Ziggy Marley, his wife Rita Marley, and daughter, Cedella Marley. The cast includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, James Norton, Lashana Lynch and Micheal Gandolfini.

The principal photography for the biopic took place in London and was earlier scheduled to debut in January 2024.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

