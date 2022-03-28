RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Donald Glover hires Malia Obama as writer on new Amazon series

Donald Glover signed an eight-figure deal with Amazon in 2021.

Malia Obama and Donald Glover [NY Post]

Donald Glover has confirmed that Malia Obama has joined the writers' room for his new Amazon series.

According to Vanity Fair, the Emmy winner confirmed Obama's addition describing her as “an amazingly talented person,” adding, “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Speaking on her addition, Stephen Glover described Obama as a writer with "a unique perspective on everything."

"So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas,” he added.

Very little is known about the series save that it will be about a "Beyonce-like figure", Variety reports.

Glover had signed a multi-figure deal with the streaming platform in February 2021. Obama joins playwright Janine Nabers on the yet to be titled project.

