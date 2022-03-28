Donald Glover hires Malia Obama as writer on new Amazon series

According to Vanity Fair, the Emmy winner confirmed Obama's addition describing her as “an amazingly talented person,” adding, “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Speaking on her addition, Stephen Glover described Obama as a writer with "a unique perspective on everything."

"So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas,” he added.

Very little is known about the series save that it will be about a "Beyonce-like figure", Variety reports.