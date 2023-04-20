The sports category has moved to a new website.

'Domitilla: The Reboot' grosses ₦‎27 million in 2 weeks

Inemesit Udodiong

Despite crossing the ₦‎20 million mark, the movie appears to be struggling at the box office.

The reboot of Zeb Ejiro's 1990s classic has now earned a total of ₦‎27.01 million and is currently the only new Nigerian title in the highly coveted top 5 rank.

However, things are not looking up for the reboot. The movie is already seeing a huge decline in ticket sales, despite having the biggest opening weekend for a Nollywood film this year and almost reaching the ₦‎30 million mark.

Data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) show that the film recorded a 45% drop over the weekend and 42% overall decrease.

This reduction in ticket sales combined with the fact that international movies are ruling the domestic box office means the reboot has a long, tough road ahead. Hopefully, the often, irresistible pull of nostalgia helps even the odds.

Like the Nollywood classic, Domitilla: The Reboot takes the audience into the dangerous world of Nigerian sex workers.

This time, the story revolves around four main female characters—Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee—their decisions and the domino effects of those choices.

Coming 27 years after the original, the movie features Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro.

The movie is directed by Ejiro's Zeb Productions with FilmOne Entertainment and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe attached as producers.

Watch the trailer:

