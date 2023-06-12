Top 5 Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history

Despite General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB)'s promise to hand over power to a civilian government, he issued a statement annulling the June 12 election, which many consider to be free and fair.

The promised transition process to democratic governance ended up with MKO Abiola behind bars for declaring himself the "President and Commander-in-Chief" of Nigeria and his eventual death on July 7, 1998.

Thirty years later, we continue to celebrate the monumental day and the impressive man who dared to fight for democracy.

In honour of Democracy Day, here are five Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history:

Saworoide

Directed by the legendary Tunde Kelani, Saworoide (1999) stands out for its portrayal of the consequences of a military coup, quest for power, bad governance, bribery and corruption, all still relevant today.

Written by renowned playwright, the late Akinwunmi Isola, the movie is set in the fictional kingdom of Jogbo, which has just lost its king. In comes the violent and selfish king-elect Lapite, who is out for himself with no care for his people.

The movie stars seasoned actors like Lere Paimo, Kola Oyewo, Ayantunji Amoo, Kabirat Kafidipe, Larinde Akinleye, Kunle Bamtefa, Bukky Wright and Kunle Afolayan.

76

Directed by Izu Ojukwu, the political thriller is a pre-democracy tale that is based on true events; the unsuccessful military coup and the assassination of Gen. Murtala Mohammed in 1976.

Set six years after the Nigerian Civil War, the movie zeroes in on Captain Dewa, a young soldier accused of complicity in the abortive coup of 1976, and his pregnant wife, Suzy, who helps him prove his innocence. The movie offers some insight into one of the most difficult times in our past.

Released in 2016, the movie stars Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, Rita Dominic and Ibinabo Fiberesima.

October 1

With the Nigeria’s pending independence in the background, the movie follows Danladi Waziri (Sadiq Daba), an incorruptible police officer sent to uncover a serial killer responsible for the death of several young girls in a rural community.

The film explores some of the issues found in pre-independent Nigeria like discrimination against women, tribalism, and western imperialism.

Produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, October 1 (2014) stars Sadiq Daba, Kayode Olaiya, David Bailie, Kehinde Bankole, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Ibrahim Chatta and Demola Adedoyin.

Half of a Yellow Sun

Based on the novel of the same name by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Half of a Yellow Sun(2013) transports you to the turbulent Nigerian Civil War.

Directed by the late Biyi Bandele, the intense historical drama explores the plight of Nigerians forced to abandon their homes and fight to survive when the war breaks out.

The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton, Onyeka Onwenu, Anika Noni Rose, Joseph Mawle, Genevieve Nnaji, OC Ukeje, and John Boyega.

Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace(2006) focuses on a major, often overlooked part of Nigeria's history; the slave trade and the violence that came with it.

After witnessing the brutality of slavery and almost losing his life, he abandons the business, and becomes an Anglican priest, who writes the famous hymn, Amazing Grace.

Produced by Jeta Amata and Alicia Arce, the British-Nigerian drama stars Fred Amata, Joke Silva, Mbong Amata, Nick Moron, Zack Amata, Mbong Odungide, and Scott Cleverdon.

Honorable mention

Invasion 1897: A Lancelot Imasuen film, this movie follows the removal of the powerful Oba Ovarhehem Nogbaisi of the Benin Empire by the British colonialists in 1897.