'Dead Expensive' premieres ahead of theatrical release

The glamourous event saw top industry influencers including Bishop (Okon Lagos), Melvin Oduah, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bryan Okwara, Mawuli Gavor, Djinee and Juliet Ibrahim in attendance.

The movie set for a May 14 theatrical release reflects on the unfair cultural practices meted out to people who have lost loved ones.

Speaking at the premiere, film producer, Isioma Muller shared how ‘Dead Expensive’ embodies a story that its audience will find relatable.

“This is what the story is all about, but we decided to make it fun. Nigerians right now are not smiling but we have to keep going like the happy Nigerians that we are. The take-home for them should be to learn not to take advantage of people when they are in a situation,” Muller said.

Also speaking, a member of the cast, Ime Bishop said; “The story has social connectivity. It relates to the day to day experiences, mostly untold of most people down here in Africa as far as the loss of their loved ones is concerned.”

The flick's director, Aniedi Awah Noba further described the movie as one that challenges some of Nigeria and Africa’s archaic cultural practices. According to him, ‘Dead Expensive’ takes a look into how funerals are conducted in Africa, particularly when an aged person passes on.

“We filmed and we had a very beautiful three weeks of filming. The question is, how expensive should a dead person be? Why make life difficult for the living because of somebody who is dead? It is our hope that the movie will be well accepted. It is a comedy, and you know when you are doing a comedy surrounding a topic like death, it is not easy,” he said.