Charles Okpaleke teases new 'Aki & Pawpaw' poster

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Play Network studios production will get a theatrical release.

Play Network's 'Aki and Pawpaw' [Instagram/ charlesofplay]

Charles Okpaleke's Play Network Studios might be gearing up for a remake of 2002 Nollywood comedy 'Aki na Ukwu'.

The filmmaker recently shared an 'Aki & Pawpaw' teaser poster and urged fans to watch the space for details of the production to be distributed by Filmone.

Play Network's teaser poster comes days after Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw in the Chukwuka Emelionwu produced hit comedy, shared an Instagram post hinting at a comeback with co-star, Chinedu Ikedieze.

"How far Edu? Just over here soliloquizing. I just the see DM and old clips everywhere. Guess is time to answer the call of nature and drop something. How you see am," Iheme wrote.

The 2002 comedy which brought both actors to limelight saw them star as mischievous twin brothers on a mission to ruin their father's attempts at remarrying after their mother's death. Following the film's success, the actors continued to star as brothers maintaining the stage names Aki and Pawpaw.

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme in 'Aki na Ukwa' [YouTube]
Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme in 'Aki na Ukwa' [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

So far, the production company known for big budget remakes and reboots of Nollywood classics, is yet to share extensive details on the nature of the forthcoming project.

Earlier on in the year, the company unveiled a list of titles in the works including its first original story titled 'The Six'. Play Network also recently announced the production of a Jaja of Opobo biopic.

