Charles Okpaleke teases new 'Aki & Pawpaw' poster

The filmmaker recently shared an 'Aki & Pawpaw' teaser poster and urged fans to watch the space for details of the production to be distributed by Filmone.

Play Network's teaser poster comes days after Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw in the Chukwuka Emelionwu produced hit comedy, shared an Instagram post hinting at a comeback with co-star, Chinedu Ikedieze.

"How far Edu? Just over here soliloquizing. I just the see DM and old clips everywhere. Guess is time to answer the call of nature and drop something. How you see am," Iheme wrote.

The 2002 comedy which brought both actors to limelight saw them star as mischievous twin brothers on a mission to ruin their father's attempts at remarrying after their mother's death. Following the film's success, the actors continued to star as brothers maintaining the stage names Aki and Pawpaw.

So far, the production company known for big budget remakes and reboots of Nollywood classics, is yet to share extensive details on the nature of the forthcoming project.