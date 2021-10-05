RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Dave Chappelle premieres new Netflix stand-up special

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new special is the sixth in the series produced by Netflix.

American comedian Dave Chappelle [Instagram/MiamiBoy561]

Good news for Dave Chappelle fans! A brand new stand-up special from the star comedian has premiered on streaming platform, Netflix.

The special titled 'The Sixth Chapter' from his 'The Closer' series, is directed by Stan Lathan, who has directed all six of Chappelle's Netflix's specials, and premiered globally on the streamer on October 5, 2021.

The new show sadly concludes Chappelle's specials from Netflix as its sixth installment. Previous editions include ‘The Age Of Spin’, ‘Deep In The Heart Of Texas’, ‘Equanimity’, ‘The Bird Revelation’, and ‘Sticks & Stones’.

In a teaser announcing the special, Chappelle declared that: “comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” hinting that fans are in for some more ridiculousness from the star comedian.

“Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean,” he tells the audience. “Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

Chappelle has five Emmys to his name, including three for his Netflix comedy specials ‘Sticks & Stones’ (2019) and ‘Equanimity & The Bird Revelation’ (2017), as well as two for hosting Saturday Night Live.

'Sticks & Stones', 'Equanimity & The Bird Revelation', 'The Age Of Spin' and 'Deep In The Heart Of Texas' have earned Chappelle three Grammy Awards. In 2019, the comedian won the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

