Damilola Orimogunje, a fast rising Nollywood director has reacted to the violence that trailed the EndSARS protests as well as government's alleged role.

According to the 'For Maria' and 'Losing My Religion' director, now is the time for Nollywood filmmakers to quite making comedy films. "This is the time to make socially conscious films", he tweeted on Thursday, October 22. "Enough of the comedy bullshit. We have to fight the system with art or whatever we know how to do best".

Orimogunje's concerns are not isolated. Recall ace film director, Kunle Afolayan recently confirmed that his team is already taking first steps in their production of a film based on the shooting of unarmed, peaceful protesters. A day before that, Jade Osiberu ('Isoken', 'Sugar Rush' ) tweeted that the shocking events will not be forgotten as films will be made.