'Collision Course' heads to Greece for first international festival

Award-winning Bolanle Austen-Peters' film 'Collision Course' is heading to Athens for its first international outing since officially premiering at the 2021 AFRIFF.

'Collision' produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters

The film inspired by the EndSars protests of 2020 has been confirmed as the opening film for this year's edition of Nollywood Travel Film Festival, one of Nigeria's biggest and foremost travel festivals.

Filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters took to Instagram on Wednesday, to share the exciting news. "Another feather to Collision Course off to Greece as we open the "Athens Nollywood Film Festival" as the Opening night film," Austen-Peters wrote.

The revered Director also hinted at the film's acquisition by global streamer Netflix. "Can't wait for @naijaonnetflix to release this award winning piece. Congratulations to all our cast and crew who created magic. Coming soon," she added.

Written and directed by James Amuta, 'Collision Course' stars Daniel Etim-Effiong, Bamike 'Bam Bam' Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, Kelechi Udegbe, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, Kalu Ikeagwu, Ade Laoye, Kenneth Okolie, and Gregory Ojefua.

The film has since its premiere garnered multiple accolades from major awards including the AMAAs and the AMVCA.

This year's NTFF will be its first international premiere. The edition set to hold from May 27- 29, 2022 in Athens will seek initiatives to promote films by Nigerians across the globe. The awards' theme has been tagged: Experience Nollywood.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

