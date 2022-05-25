'Collision Course' heads to Greece for first international festival

Filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters took to Instagram on Wednesday, to share the exciting news. "Another feather to Collision Course off to Greece as we open the "Athens Nollywood Film Festival" as the Opening night film," Austen-Peters wrote.

The revered Director also hinted at the film's acquisition by global streamer Netflix. "Can't wait for @naijaonnetflix to release this award winning piece. Congratulations to all our cast and crew who created magic. Coming soon," she added.

Written and directed by James Amuta, 'Collision Course' stars Daniel Etim-Effiong, Bamike 'Bam Bam' Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, Kelechi Udegbe, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, Kalu Ikeagwu, Ade Laoye, Kenneth Okolie, and Gregory Ojefua.

The film has since its premiere garnered multiple accolades from major awards including the AMAAs and the AMVCA.