CJ Obasi and Ayo Edebiri have been nominated for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Faith Oloruntoyin

The awards ceremony will air on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Following the announcement made on Thursday, January 25, 2024, Mami Wata will go up against Anatomy of a Fall, Brother, Rye Lane and Society of the Snow in the Outstanding International Motion Picture category.

Directed and written by Obasi, the black and white movie continues to sour high in the international scene having been selected in multiple film festivals across the world.

Obasi has described this nomination as a special one, whilst thanking the audience writ large. His post on Twitter read: "This one is so special. So thankful to the @naacpimageaward for this huge honour. Thank you to my family, team, friends and supporters. This is for us."

However, the category is not open to public voting and winners will be announced on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET/ PT on BET and CBS.

On the other hand, Edebiri was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her roles in The Bear and Abbott Elementary.

Other Nigerian entertainers nominated include Nigerian music star Tems in the Outstanding Female Artist category, and Burna Boy for Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song.

