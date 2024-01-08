Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress at 2024 Golden Globes

For the award, she went head to head with Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and Natasha Lyonne.

The Bear, a series about a cut throat Michelin Star obsessed restaurant, was nominated for five awards and won three last night, including Jeremy Allen White for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Ali Wong for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie.

Other big winners included Oppenheimer which won five awards out of eight nominations. Barbie which had the most nomination snagged only two awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HBO hit series, Succession snagged four awards, and Killers of the Flower Moon star, Lily Gladstone won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

See what the stars wore to the event here.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbie

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?,” from Barbie

Best Television Series, Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Beef

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Ali Wong, Beef

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television