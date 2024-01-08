Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress at 2024 Golden Globes
The actress won for her performance as Sydney Adamu in the series, The Bear.
For the award, she went head to head with Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and Natasha Lyonne.
The Bear, a series about a cut throat Michelin Star obsessed restaurant, was nominated for five awards and won three last night, including Jeremy Allen White for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Ali Wong for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie.
Other big winners included Oppenheimer which won five awards out of eight nominations. Barbie which had the most nomination snagged only two awards.
The HBO hit series, Succession snagged four awards, and Killers of the Flower Moon star, Lily Gladstone won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Director, Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“What Was I Made For?,” from Barbie
Best Television Series, Drama
Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Bear
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
