Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress at 2024 Golden Globes

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The actress won for her performance as Sydney Adamu in the series, The Bear.

Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress at 2024 Golden Globes [Sonja Flemming/CBS]
Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress at 2024 Golden Globes [Sonja Flemming/CBS]

For the award, she went head to head with Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and Natasha Lyonne.

The Bear, a series about a cut throat Michelin Star obsessed restaurant, was nominated for five awards and won three last night, including Jeremy Allen White for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Ali Wong for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie.

Other big winners included Oppenheimer which won five awards out of eight nominations. Barbie which had the most nomination snagged only two awards.

The HBO hit series, Succession snagged four awards, and Killers of the Flower Moon star, Lily Gladstone won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

See what the stars wore to the event here.

See the full list of winners below:

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Boy and the Heron

Barbie

Anatomy of a Fall

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at the Golden Globes [Sonja Flemming/CBS]
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at the Golden Globes [Sonja Flemming/CBS]

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

“What Was I Made For?,” from Barbie

Succession

The Bear

Beef

Sarah Snook, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Ali Wong, Beef

Steven Yeun, Beef

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

