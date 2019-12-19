On Thursday, December 19, Chika Ike released the trailer for her new film, 'Small Chops' ahead of its January 2020 cinema release.

The two-minute-long trailer had scenes showing popular Nollywood stars, Nkem Owoh, Eucharia Anunobi, Nse Ikpe Etim, Toyin Abraham, Rachael Okonkwo, Lolo 1 and Hafeez Oyetoro.

Directed by Roberts Peters and produced by Chika Ike and Serah Donalds, ‘Small Chops’ tells the story of Nikita, a gifted club singer, played by Chika Ike, who has to deal with love, and realities of life.

The film’s trailer was released on Thursday, December 19 on YouTube and is scheduled for a January 19, 2020 release in Nigeria.

In 2018, Ike announced that she’s working on a new film scheduled for a 2020 release.

Ike made her debut as a producer in the movie ‘Miss Teacher,’ which starred her alongside Liz Benson, Joseph Benjamin among others.

She has since produced ‘Happy Ending,’ ‘Dark Past,’ ‘Locked Up,’ ‘One Fine Day,’ and ‘African Diva Reality Show’.