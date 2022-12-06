RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Ch3mistry': Watch the teaser for Adenike Adebayo’s romantic drama

Inemesit Udodiong

Adenike Adebayo makes her feature film directorial debut with this romantic drama.

Daniel Ettim Effiong and Ebenezer Eno are the leads of Adenike Adedayo's ‘Ch3mistry’
Top YouTuber and filmmaker, Adenike ‘Olori Esho’ Adebayo's 'Ch3mistry' is set to hit theatres soon.

Written by Chidinma Igbokweuche and Joshua Olanrewaju, the film follows a newly wed couple looking forward to having sex for the first time.

However, things don’t go as planned as different issues/problems keep arising. Would they get their happily ever after?

BTS from ‘Ch3mistry’ directed by Adenike Adedayo
Co-produced by Feyifunmi Oginni, the romantic drama features Daniel Ettim Effiong, Ebenezer Eno, Bolaji Ogunmola, Michael Ejoor, Biodun Stephen, Rehia Oronsaye and Jayonair.

The new production comes four years after Adebayo premiered 360 With Abbey, a romantic drama web series which premiered on YouTube. The series ended after two seasons.

Ahead of the movie release, watch the teaser for 'Ch3mistry' below:

