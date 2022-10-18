Top YouTuber and filmmaker, Adenike ‘Olori Esho’ Adebayo has debuted first photos from the production of her feature film directorial debut Ch3mistry.
Here’s a first-look at Adenike Adebayo’s ‘Ch3mistry’
The romantic drama is currently in production in Lagos, Nigeria.
Read Also
Starring Daniel Ettim Effiong, Ebenezer Eno, Bolaji Ogunmola, Michael Ejoor, Biodun Stephen, Rehia Oronsaye and Jayonair, the title is based on the story of a newly wed couple.
Synopsis: A newly wed couple looks forward to having sex for the first time. However, things don’t go as planned because different issues/problems kept arising. Would they get their happily ever after?
The new production comes four years after Adebayo premiered 360 With Abbey, a romantic drama web series which premiered on YouTube. The series ended after two seasons.
Check out more photos:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng