Blessing Egbe's 'Lekki Wives: The Reunion' set to return soon

The filmmaker took to Twitter to make the announcement in May 2023, along with a short teaser featuring some of the returning cast.

Created by Egbe in 2012, the show revolves around five women living in Lekki, Lagos, their flamboyant lifestyles and significant issues they face on a daily basis.

Written, produced and directed by Egbe, the show premiered to rave reviews and garnered a loyal following.

The hit 2013-2015 series is back with an impressive cast including Rita Dominic and Joselyn Dumas, who plays Aisha.

The show stars Kiki Omeili as Loveth, Keira Hewatch as Peace, Adaora Ukoh as Miranda, Chinonso Young as Cleopatra and Katherine Obiang as Uju.

Egbe, Cobham Asuquo, and Rebecca Ibiang are attached to the highly awaited project as executive producers.

The creator first announced the reunion in July 2022 in time to mark the show's 10th year anniversary.

She teased fans with a poster for the sequel titled Lekki Wives Reunion via an Instagram post. The filmmaker wrote, “Lekki Wives The Reunion is coming.”