ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Blessing Egbe's 'Lekki Wives: The Reunion' set to return soon

Inemesit Udodiong

The hit show returns with an impressive cast including Rita Dominic.

Lekki Wives, the hit TV series, is back [EbonyLife TV]
Lekki Wives, the hit TV series, is back [EbonyLife TV]

Recommended articles

The filmmaker took to Twitter to make the announcement in May 2023, along with a short teaser featuring some of the returning cast.

Created by Egbe in 2012, the show revolves around five women living in Lekki, Lagos, their flamboyant lifestyles and significant issues they face on a daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written, produced and directed by Egbe, the show premiered to rave reviews and garnered a loyal following.

The hit 2013-2015 series is back with an impressive cast including Rita Dominic and Joselyn Dumas, who plays Aisha.

The show stars Kiki Omeili as Loveth, Keira Hewatch as Peace, Adaora Ukoh as Miranda, Chinonso Young as Cleopatra and Katherine Obiang as Uju.

Egbe, Cobham Asuquo, and Rebecca Ibiang are attached to the highly awaited project as executive producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The creator first announced the reunion in July 2022 in time to mark the show's 10th year anniversary.

She teased fans with a poster for the sequel titled Lekki Wives Reunion via an Instagram post. The filmmaker wrote, “Lekki Wives The Reunion is coming.”

Lekki Wives: The Reunion is expected to return sometime this year. No release date has been announced yet.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uzo Aduba is expecting first child, shows off baby bump

Uzo Aduba is expecting first child, shows off baby bump

Top 5 live performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023

Top 5 live performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023

Hilda Baci responds to lawsuit threat with proof of innocence

Hilda Baci responds to lawsuit threat with proof of innocence

Blessing Egbe's 'Lekki Wives: The Reunion' set to return soon

Blessing Egbe's 'Lekki Wives: The Reunion' set to return soon

Bloody Civilian expresses defiance in 'Anger Management'

Bloody Civilian expresses defiance in 'Anger Management'

Actor Treat Williams dies at age 71 after motorcycle accident

Actor Treat Williams dies at age 71 after motorcycle accident

Right now, the person I'm listening to is Rema - L.A.X

Right now, the person I'm listening to is Rema - L.A.X

Seyi Vibez achieves balance with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez achieves balance with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nonso Diobi explains his absence from Nollywood [DailyPost]

Nonso Diobi is making a Nollywood comeback after 6-year break

Israel Adebiyi wants to break the Guinness World Record for the longest film/movie watching marathon [Twitter/AdebiyiIsrael_]

A Nigerian student wants to break Guinness World Record for longest movie watching marathon

Over 20 years later, Tunde Kelani's 'Saworoide' still stands out for its depiction of Ngeria's past

Top 5 Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history

Odunlade Ademola as a warrior in 'Orisa' [Twitter/BellaNaija]

Odunlade Adekola is fierce and warring in 'Orisa' teaser