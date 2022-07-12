A ‘Lekki Wives’ sequel is officially in the works!

A majority of the series ensemble cast also took to Egbe’s comment section to heap the filmmaker with praise over the announcement.

The three-season series launched between 2013-2015 garnering a loyal following.

Starring Kiki Omeili as Loveth, Keira Hewatch as Peace, Adaora Ukoh as Miranda, Chinonso Young as Cleopatra and Katherine Obiang as Uju, ‘Lekki Wives’ follows the lives and challenges of five women living in the highbrow area of Lagos. The show written, produced and directed by Egbe released to rave reviews.

While a production timeline is yet to be confirmed for the anticipated sequel, the filmmaker’s post hinted that it is in development.