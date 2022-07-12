Egbe teased fans with a poster for the sequel titled Lekki Wives Reunion via an Instagram post shared on Monday. The filmmaker titled the post: “Lekki Wives The Reunion is coming.”
A ‘Lekki Wives’ sequel is officially in the works!
Lekki Wives, Blessing Egbe’s hit 2013-2015 series is returning to the screens to mark its 10th year anniversary.
A majority of the series ensemble cast also took to Egbe’s comment section to heap the filmmaker with praise over the announcement.
The three-season series launched between 2013-2015 garnering a loyal following.
Starring Kiki Omeili as Loveth, Keira Hewatch as Peace, Adaora Ukoh as Miranda, Chinonso Young as Cleopatra and Katherine Obiang as Uju, ‘Lekki Wives’ follows the lives and challenges of five women living in the highbrow area of Lagos. The show written, produced and directed by Egbe released to rave reviews.
While a production timeline is yet to be confirmed for the anticipated sequel, the filmmaker’s post hinted that it is in development.
Meanwhile, Egbe recently joined the Academy’s latest 397 class of 2022. The film maker was selected in the Directors category.
