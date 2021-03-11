'Picture Perfect' director Biodun Stephen has unveiled a first look at her upcoming film titled 'Breaded Life'.

Starring Timini Egbuson and Bimbo Ademoye, the Shutterspeed projects and David Wade collaboration has been confirmed for an April 16, 2021 theatrical release.

On the upcoming project, Stephen revealed that the comedy drama promises a lot of emotions and some romance. The filmmaker wrote on Instagram: "I present to you BREADED LIFE the movieeee. Drama, comedy, a lirru bit of romance❣ and definitely it's ganna get you emossshhhh".

Watch the teaser: