Seasoned Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan is currently working on three original feature films for US streaming platform Netflix.

The films which are already at different stages of production will explore three diverse genres- a historical drama, a folklore fantasy and a character drama.

Afolayan confirmed in a recent interview with Ben Amadasun, Netflix's director of content for Africa that he has concluded principal photography for the first film, a screen adaptation of 'Swallow' Sefi Atta's 2010 novel.

Sefi Atta's ' Swallow' is getting a screen adaptation produced by Kunle Afolayan for Netflix [Kap Hub News]

Set in the 80s in Lagos Nigeria, 'Swallow' follow the story of Tolani Ajao, a naïve secretary whom, after a series of career woes, considers a drug trafficking offer from her roommate Rose Adamson.

Ijeoma Grace Agu as Rose Adamson in Kunle Afolayan's Netflix adaptation of Sefi Atta's 'Swallow' [Kap Hub News]

According to Afolayan, the Nigerian-American novelist was a huge part of the screenplay and the film's production. Recall the 'CItation' director teased fans some months ago with photos from a read-through session for the film.

Following up on his style of casting non-actors in lead roles, Afolayan's latest film stars singer Niyola (Eniola Akinbo) as Tolani Ajao.

Niyola and Frank Donga in Kunle Afolayan's adaptation of Sefi Atta's 'Swallow' [Kap Hub News]

Other cast members include Chioma Akpotha, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Omotunde Adebowale, Eniola Badmus, Mercy Aigbe, Kelvin Ikeduba, Joke Muyiwa, BBNaija reality star Thin Tall Tony and Olusegun Akinremi.

