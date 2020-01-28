Two of Nigeria's biggest names in Nollywood, Bimbo Akintola and Antar Laniyan team up together to give a very superb performance in the movie 'Last Request.'

The movie which was shot in Lagos gives an in-depth of how a very beautiful family's life gets flipped overnight. A loving husband is diagnosed with a brain tumor that threatens his life. He has a last request that sends his family into disarray.

'Last Request' has already won several awards internationally which includes Best Director African Film Awards 2019, Best Producer African Film Awards 2019 and Best Supporting Actress African Film Awards 2019.

It has also been selected to premiere at the West African Film Festival Houston, Texas, 2020. The movie was directed by Moses Olufemi and directed by James Abinibi. It also stars Yomi Blaq, Linda Osifo and a host of others.