Tolanibaj goes off on Ilebaye after 'BBNaija All Stars' first pool party

After an interesting night during their first Thursday pool party, housemates retired to their beds after a round of games. The pair of Neo and Ilebaye got extremely cosy under the duvet next to Tolanibaj who has an outburst.

It's quite unclear where Tolanibaj's outburst came from because she and Ilebaye are from the same alliance. On one hand, Tolanibaj's actions are termed bullying and on the other viewed as her protecting Ilebaye from making what seems to her as a mistake.

After what seemed like a moan from Ilebaye, Tolanibaj charges to remove the duvet causing a startle for the due Neo and Ilebaye. She orders Ilebaye out asking Neo to order her out too. In her defence, she said, " I don't like her energy full sentence, I don't need to explain it...Jumping from man to man, desperate, always looking for a highlight."

Neo exits the room leaving Ilebaye to defend herself, as she goes on to say, "If you like somebody just let him know" before walking out of the room to report the incident to other housemates.

With's following actions during the night have people considering. Tolanibaj's action is right. Ilebaye is seen appealing to Kiddwaya who is adamant about not heeding to join request to join him in bed. Kiddwaya leaves his bed and only returns after she leaves promising not to return.

Ilebaye's actions are quite confusing because just before the party she re-instated her feelings for Whitemoney to Frodd, Whitemoney and Doyin. Could she really be playing a strategy or was this an after-party incident?

