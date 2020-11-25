Trino Motion Pictures' is set to debut its fourth feature film, 'The One For Sarah' starring actress, Beverly Naya as its leading lady.

The romantic drama, directed by Lyndsey Esejuku and produced by Ronke Ogunmakin, follows the story of its eponymous character, Sarah (Beverly Naya) on a self discovery journey.

Beverly Naya on the set of 'The One For Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures]

Pulse recently caught up with the producers of the upcoming feature film and discovered some exclusive bits film lovers can look forward to.

Principal photography for the movie kicked off in Lagos, Nigeria back in November. Uche Okocha, co-executive producer on the project confirmed to Pulse that the production was strict on complying with Covid-19 safety measures. "We ensured that the cast and crew underwent compulsory Covid-19 tests", Okocha confirmed.

Beverly Naya and Broda Shaggi [Trino Motion Pictures]

The film executive further revealed that accommodation was made available for everyone who worked on the production to ensure restricted access to the public during the filming stage.

Understandably, the budget for the movie would have skyrocketed due to the compulsory safety measures, a notion Okocha confirmed while unveiling members of the cast and a possible release date.

The romantic drama which will see performances by Uzor Arukwe, Adunni Ade, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Broda Shaggi, Bucci Franklin, Shalewa Ashafa, will open in cinemas in 2021.

On what fans can expect from the film, its director, Lyndsey Esejuku ('The Witches') hints on it being an uplifting story told from a very human angle. It tackles very relatable themes, one of which includes domestic violence.

'The One For Sarah' director Lyndsey Esejuku [Trino Motion Pictures]

"It is a story that revolves around Sarah who moves on from her ex, tries to find herself and love. It is an uplifting story, one that the audience will find relatable".

Trino's latest feature film comes in the wake of its critically acclaimed 2018 psychological thriller, 'Sylvia' and 2019 comedy 'Three Thieves'.