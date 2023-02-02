'BBTitans': Yemi goes back to Khosi after Blue Aiva saved him from eviction

The relationship between Yemi and Khosi has not been without controversy, but this development occurred after Yemi promised to massage Blue’s legs on Tuesday night and Khosi indicated she needed a break.

This led to Yemi and Khosi spending time together.

Before this, Head of House Blue Aiva and Kanaga saved Yemi and his partner and replaced them with another pair for this week's eviction nominations.

The Kaniva pair rescued Yemi and Nellisa and replaced them with Marvin and Yaya.

This is coming days after Yemi and Miracle almost got into a fight because of Khosi.

On January 27, the housemates decided to have fun and play "truth or dare," a game where a player has to say the truth about any questions asked or complete any task required of them.

During the game, Yemi kissed Blue Aiva while Khosi kissed Miracle.

However, the issue grew when Khosi was asked if she was leading Miracle on or if he was being too forward in trying to get close to her despite Yemi being in the picture.

Yemi requested that Khosi not answer the question about her romantic preferences. Miracle argued against this and insisted that Khosi clarify the situation.