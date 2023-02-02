ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Yemi goes back to Khosi after Blue Aiva saved him from eviction

Babatunde Lawal

Yemi and Khosi's relationship keeps getting interesting.

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]
Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

Big Brother Titans' housemates Yemi has returned to Khosi after spending time with South African housemate, Blue Aiva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The relationship between Yemi and Khosi has not been without controversy, but this development occurred after Yemi promised to massage Blue’s legs on Tuesday night and Khosi indicated she needed a break.

This led to Yemi and Khosi spending time together.

Before this, Head of House Blue Aiva and Kanaga saved Yemi and his partner and replaced them with another pair for this week's eviction nominations.

The Kaniva pair rescued Yemi and Nellisa and replaced them with Marvin and Yaya.

This is coming days after Yemi and Miracle almost got into a fight because of Khosi.

On January 27, the housemates decided to have fun and play "truth or dare," a game where a player has to say the truth about any questions asked or complete any task required of them.

During the game, Yemi kissed Blue Aiva while Khosi kissed Miracle.

However, the issue grew when Khosi was asked if she was leading Miracle on or if he was being too forward in trying to get close to her despite Yemi being in the picture.

Yemi requested that Khosi not answer the question about her romantic preferences. Miracle argued against this and insisted that Khosi clarify the situation.

Yemi, however, charged at Miracle for a fight after he was asked to shut up by Miracle

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBTitans': Yemi and Blue Aiva disclose their sexual escapades

'BBTitans': Yemi and Blue Aiva disclose their sexual escapades

'BBTitans': Yemi goes back to Khosi after Blue Aiva saved him from eviction

'BBTitans': Yemi goes back to Khosi after Blue Aiva saved him from eviction

'The Feature': Everything we know about Tosin Akintuyosi's new film

'The Feature': Everything we know about Tosin Akintuyosi's new film

4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this February!

4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this February!

'Die Hart': Kevin Hart's new movie is coming to Prime Video

'Die Hart': Kevin Hart's new movie is coming to Prime Video

Beverly Naya says she was bullied, called ugly while growing up

Beverly Naya says she was bullied, called ugly while growing up

Solomon Buchi ecstatic as he ties knot with lover

Solomon Buchi ecstatic as he ties knot with lover

Simi launches new children's clothing line ‘The Big Little Company.’ Inspired by their daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

Simi launches new children's clothing line ‘The Big Little Company.’ Inspired by their daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RMD, Nancy Isime [Legit]

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Dark October' is coming to Netflix

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

Blue-Aiva

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming!

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers