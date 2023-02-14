'BBTitans': Yemi ends 'relationship' with Blue Aiva

Aiva and Yemi have been part of a larger love triangle that has caused a lot of drama in the Big Brother house, and this seems to be the end of it, or so we hope.

In a conversation yesterday, Yemi said to Aiva that he would want them to be cordial for now, as he cannot handle the pressure of being in a relationship right now.

"Let’s just be cordial for now. It's not like I don’t want to do this, but it’s too much for me right now. It won’t change my feelings towards you," he said to her.

He also gave her the go-ahead to be with whoever she wants to be with.

We don't know the reason for this course of action, but it might be related to Ebuka's shaking from the eviction night.