'BBTitans': Yemi ends 'relationship' with Blue Aiva

Babatunde Lawal

The season of love can be for celebrating love or for ending relationships.

Yemi Blue Aiva[BBtitans-DTSV]
Yemi Blue Aiva[BBtitans-DTSV]

BBTitans Yemi Cregx has finally ended things with Blue Aiva and has asked that they keep things platonic between them.

Aiva and Yemi have been part of a larger love triangle that has caused a lot of drama in the Big Brother house, and this seems to be the end of it, or so we hope.

In a conversation yesterday, Yemi said to Aiva that he would want them to be cordial for now, as he cannot handle the pressure of being in a relationship right now.

"Let’s just be cordial for now. It's not like I don’t want to do this, but it’s too much for me right now. It won’t change my feelings towards you," he said to her.

He also gave her the go-ahead to be with whoever she wants to be with.

We don't know the reason for this course of action, but it might be related to Ebuka's shaking from the eviction night.

During the eviction show on Sunday, Ebuka asked Yemi why he always sneaks out of bed to kiss Blue Aiva every night, a question which Yemi denied to Khosi's disappointment.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

