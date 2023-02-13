ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Ebuka shakes tables during eviction show...as usual

Babatunde Lawal

Ebuka has shaken some tables and perhaps broken some.

Housmates [DSTV]
Housmates [DSTV]

Big Brother Titans' co-host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has again done what he does best: shake things up.

During the live eviction show last night, which saw the Jenne Li team leave the house, the co-host asked the housemates some questions that left some of them tongue-tied.

Ebuka asked the housemates about their love affairs and possible relationships in the house.

Starting with Tsatsii, he asked about her relationship with Kanaga Jnr.

Responding, the South African housemate said they were taking things one step at a time and she didn’t want to make it official yet.

Moving on to Yemi and his love trapezium with Khosi and Blue Aiva, the housemate was left speechless.

Khosi accosted Yemi after the show, and it ended in tears for her.

Miracle saw an opening there, moved to Khosi, and tried to comfort her, much to the disgust of Yemi.

Ebuka went on to ask Thabang about his kiss with Khosi, demanding to know if it was more than just sisterly love or if there was a possible ship forming there.

Babatunde Lawal

