ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Wahala as Yemi defends teammate Nellisa from 'lover' Blue Aiva

Babatunde Lawal

Blue Aiva called her 'an instigator' during Ebuka's questioning last night, but Yemi disagrees with her sentiments.

Yemi Blue Aiva[BBtitans-DTSV]
Yemi Blue Aiva[BBtitans-DTSV]

Yemi has openly defended his teammate Nellisa from the accusations that she's an instigator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

During the live eviction show, Blue Aiva called Nellisa an instigator after Ebuka asked why she didn't like her.

This statement took Yemi by surprise, and he decided to speak to her about the issue.

According to Yemi, his disappointment stems from the fact that Aiva didn't speak to him first, considering his relationship with her.

He claims it would have been perfect to help solve the grievances, given that Nellisa is also his partner.

Aiva defended her opinion by saying that Nellisa purposely brought the idea of the Truth or Dare game that causes a lot of trouble in the house, while Yemi said it was Blagboi and Jaypee who initiated it and informed him.

He also shared that Mmeli pinned it on Nelisa because of a personal dispute.

Aiva further stood by her views, letting Yemi know that Nelisa had been feeding the housemates a different story.

Defending her stance, Nelisa had told Blue Aiva she liked Yemi, and that's why she might seem jealous, whereas with Yemi and Mmeli, she claimed she spoke to Aiva about her crush on the latter.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation

'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation

'BBTitans': Wahala as Yemi defends teammate Nellisa from 'lover' Blue Aiva

'BBTitans': Wahala as Yemi defends teammate Nellisa from 'lover' Blue Aiva

Rema's 'Calm Down' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Rema's 'Calm Down' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Why the Nigerian Music Industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why the Nigerian Music Industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

Tonto Dikeh's fans donate 400k minutes after she complains about bank issues

Tonto Dikeh's fans donate 400k minutes after she complains about bank issues

Female stars Tiwa Savage, Waje, Omawumi congratulate Tems on historic Grammy win

Female stars Tiwa Savage, Waje, Omawumi congratulate Tems on historic Grammy win

'BBTitans': Kaniva teaches Marvin the game, explains why Maya was put up for eviction

'BBTitans': Kaniva teaches Marvin the game, explains why Maya was put up for eviction

Ini Edo says she's not a feminist, explains who she is

Ini Edo says she's not a feminist, explains who she is

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jaykay

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

After a hiatus from the acting scene, Chidi Mokeme returns as Scar in 'Shanty Town' [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Chidi Mokeme on digging deep to become 'Scar' in Netflix's 'Shanty Town' [Pulse Interview]

'BBTitans' Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her