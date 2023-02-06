'BBTitans': Wahala as Yemi defends teammate Nellisa from 'lover' Blue Aiva

During the live eviction show, Blue Aiva called Nellisa an instigator after Ebuka asked why she didn't like her.

This statement took Yemi by surprise, and he decided to speak to her about the issue.

According to Yemi, his disappointment stems from the fact that Aiva didn't speak to him first, considering his relationship with her.

He claims it would have been perfect to help solve the grievances, given that Nellisa is also his partner.

Aiva defended her opinion by saying that Nellisa purposely brought the idea of the Truth or Dare game that causes a lot of trouble in the house, while Yemi said it was Blagboi and Jaypee who initiated it and informed him.

He also shared that Mmeli pinned it on Nelisa because of a personal dispute.

Aiva further stood by her views, letting Yemi know that Nelisa had been feeding the housemates a different story.