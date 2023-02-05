'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

At the eviction show that took place today, February 5, the two housemates were kicked out of Biggie's house and told to leave the house immediately.

Weeks ago, Big Brother introduced a twist to the show when he announced that the housemates would be paired up for the rest of the show; hence, if they win, they win together, and if they get evicted, they bid the show goodbye together.

This has forced Jaypee and Lukay to leave the show.

Jaypee expressed her feelings about the eviction with co-host Ebuka, the ex-housemate, and said she doesn't think there was anything she could have done differently to prevent it.

Speaking about his eviction, Lukay opined that his eviction shows that he is a threat in the house and had to be removed quickly.

Prior to the eviction, see how the housemates nominated:

Yelissa (Yemi and Nelisa) – Jaykay and Blaqleng Jaykay (Jaypee and Lukay) – Jenner Li and Thabang Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii) – Khosicle and Thabang Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle) – Royals and Blaqleng Juvvone (Justin and Yvonne) – Khosicle and Blaqleng Jenner Li (Jenne O and Mmeli) – Yelissa and Khosicle Juiolva (Juicy Jay and Olivia) – Blaqleng and Thabang Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng) – Khosicle and Juvvone Maya (Marvin and Yaya) – Thabang and Blaqleng Thabang (Thabang and Nana) – Jaykay and Yelisa Kaniva (Kanaga and Blue Aiva) – Khosicle and Jaykay