'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

Big Brother Titans' housemates Jaypee and Lukay have been evicted from the Ziyakhala Wahala edition of the show.
The second eviction show on BBTitans has seen the Jaykay team leave the house.
At the eviction show that took place today, February 5, the two housemates were kicked out of Biggie's house and told to leave the house immediately.
Weeks ago, Big Brother introduced a twist to the show when he announced that the housemates would be paired up for the rest of the show; hence, if they win, they win together, and if they get evicted, they bid the show goodbye together.
This has forced Jaypee and Lukay to leave the show.
Jaypee expressed her feelings about the eviction with co-host Ebuka, the ex-housemate, and said she doesn't think there was anything she could have done differently to prevent it.
Speaking about his eviction, Lukay opined that his eviction shows that he is a threat in the house and had to be removed quickly.
Prior to the eviction, see how the housemates nominated:
- Yelissa (Yemi and Nelisa) – Jaykay and Blaqleng
- Jaykay (Jaypee and Lukay) – Jenner Li and Thabang
- Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii) – Khosicle and Thabang
- Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle) – Royals and Blaqleng
- Juvvone (Justin and Yvonne) – Khosicle and Blaqleng
- Jenner Li (Jenne O and Mmeli) – Yelissa and Khosicle
- Juiolva (Juicy Jay and Olivia) – Blaqleng and Thabang
- Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng) – Khosicle and Juvvone
- Maya (Marvin and Yaya) – Thabang and Blaqleng
- Thabang (Thabang and Nana) – Jaykay and Yelisa
- Kaniva (Kanaga and Blue Aiva) – Khosicle and Jaykay
It is sadly the end of the road for this duo. We hope to hear more from them on the outside.
