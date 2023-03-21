BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the final
Six housemates are left, and only a few spots remain for the finalists.
As the show draws to an expected dramatic ending, the Head of House games get fiercer, with everyone pulling and trying to get a hold of the spot as it guarantees them at least one more week without possible eviction.
After the game today, Tsatsii became the new Head of House. She also became the third person to secure a slot in the final showdown coming up on April 12, 2023, joining Ebubu and Ipeleng.
Currently, there are only 9 housemates left: Ebubu, Tsatsii, Thabang, Justin, Yvonne, Kanaga Jnr., Blaqboi, and Ipeleng and Khosi.
Big Brother Titans is the joint South African and Nigerian edition of the Big Brother franchise. The theme is "Ziyakhala Wahala".
The series follows contestants as they live in a house and compete for a cash prize at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by the viewers who vote on their favourite housemates to stay on the show. The show features housemates from South Africa and Nigeria
