ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the final

Babatunde Lawal

Six housemates are left, and only a few spots remain for the finalists.

BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the finals
BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the finals

Recommended articles

As the show draws to an expected dramatic ending, the Head of House games get fiercer, with everyone pulling and trying to get a hold of the spot as it guarantees them at least one more week without possible eviction.

After the game today, Tsatsii became the new Head of House. She also became the third person to secure a slot in the final showdown coming up on April 12, 2023, joining Ebubu and Ipeleng.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, there are only 9 housemates left: Ebubu, Tsatsii, Thabang, Justin, Yvonne, Kanaga Jnr., Blaqboi, and Ipeleng and Khosi.

Big Brother Titans is the joint South African and Nigerian edition of the Big Brother franchise. The theme is "Ziyakhala Wahala".

The series follows contestants as they live in a house and compete for a cash prize at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by the viewers who vote on their favourite housemates to stay on the show. The show features housemates from South Africa and Nigeria

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spryo recounts pre-stardom sapa moments and how he begged for food

Spryo recounts pre-stardom sapa moments and how he begged for food

Funke Akindele expresses no regret on vying for a post

Funke Akindele expresses no regret on vying for a post

BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the final

BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the final

Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano,' & Davido's 'Champion Sound' among top most streamed Amapiano songs on Spotify

Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano,' & Davido's 'Champion Sound' among top most streamed Amapiano songs on Spotify

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr , Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr , Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs

'You selected yourself' - Falz responds to Sanwo-Olu's appreciation message

'You selected yourself' - Falz responds to Sanwo-Olu's appreciation message

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Burna Boy drops 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Burna Boy drops 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mother's Day

7 of our most memorable Nollywood TV and movie mothers

Biggie Punishes Housemates [DSTV]

BBTitans: 5 housemates break Big Brother's rules again

Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart takes on himself in 'Die Hart' [Pulse Exclusive]

Ramsey Nouah plays Richard Williams, the fearsome leader of the influential occult group The Six [Twitter/NetflixNaija]

Charles Okpaleke teases return of Ramsey Nouah's Richard Williams in 'The Six'