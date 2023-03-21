BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the final

As the show draws to an expected dramatic ending, the Head of House games get fiercer, with everyone pulling and trying to get a hold of the spot as it guarantees them at least one more week without possible eviction.

After the game today, Tsatsii became the new Head of House. She also became the third person to secure a slot in the final showdown coming up on April 12, 2023, joining Ebubu and Ipeleng.

Currently, there are only 9 housemates left: Ebubu, Tsatsii, Thabang, Justin, Yvonne, Kanaga Jnr., Blaqboi, and Ipeleng and Khosi.

Big Brother Titans is the joint South African and Nigerian edition of the Big Brother franchise. The theme is "Ziyakhala Wahala".