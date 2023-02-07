ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Miracle OP blames Thabang for the fight between Khosi and Jenni O

Babatunde Lawal

The blame game continues in Biggie's house following the big fight that happened between Khosi and Jenni O.

bbtitans-DSTV
bbtitans-DSTV

BBtitans housemate Miracle has spoken about who he blames for the fight that ensued in the house yesterday night.

In a conversation with Blaqboi, he shared that he blames Thabang for the fight.

The entire drama that happened last night seemed to revolve around Thabang and Khosi's relationship with him.

Khosi got angry when Nana joked about Thabang leaving Khosi alone to return her.

Jenni O got into the picture when Khosi grabbed Nana aggressively, and the former had to come to Nana's defence.

Following the eviction nomination process, which saw seven housemates up for possible eviction, the housemates engaged in an almost physical and verbal altercation that caused all the housemates to interfere.

In the video making the rounds on the internet, an enraged Khosi was seen trying her best to get away from a load of people holding her back and get a piece of Jenni O.

While Jenni O was also ready to pounce on Khosi as she also struggled to get to her.

Babatunde Lawal

