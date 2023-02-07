'BBTitans': Miracle OP blames Thabang for the fight between Khosi and Jenni O

In a conversation with Blaqboi, he shared that he blames Thabang for the fight.

The entire drama that happened last night seemed to revolve around Thabang and Khosi's relationship with him.

Khosi got angry when Nana joked about Thabang leaving Khosi alone to return her.

Jenni O got into the picture when Khosi grabbed Nana aggressively, and the former had to come to Nana's defence.

Jenni O and Khosi fight dirty

Following the eviction nomination process, which saw seven housemates up for possible eviction, the housemates engaged in an almost physical and verbal altercation that caused all the housemates to interfere.

In the video making the rounds on the internet, an enraged Khosi was seen trying her best to get away from a load of people holding her back and get a piece of Jenni O.