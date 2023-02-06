'BBTitans': Check out the 7 pairs up for possible eviction this week

Following the Head of House games, which saw the Royals emerge as the new house leaders, the eviction show has also ended.
This week's eviction show, like every other, had some twists and turns to it. Former lovers, Nelisa and Mmeli, nominated each other’s team.
Here's how the housemates nominated:
- Thabana nominated Yemi/Nelisa and Marvin/Yaya.
- Juvone nominated Kanaga/Blue Aiva and Khosi/Miracle.
- Yelisa nominated Olivia/Juicy Jay and Mmeli/Jennie O.
- Kaniva nominated Khosi/Miracle and Thabang/Nana.
- Blaqleng nominated Khosi/Miracle and Justin/Yvonne.
- Khosicle nominated Jenni O/Mmeli and Blaqboi/Ipeleng.
- Jenneli nominated Yemi/Nelisa and Khosi/Miracle.
- Juilvola nominated Kanaga/Blue Aiva and Blaqboi/Ipeleng.
- Royals nominated Juicy Jay/Olivia and Yemi/Nelisa
HOH saved Blaqboi and Ipeleng and replaced them with Justin and Yvonne, who are now up for eviction.
The housemates up for eviction are: Yemi/Nelisa, Khosi/Miracle, Blaqboi/Ipeleng, Jennie O/Mmeli, Thabang/Nana, Kanaga/Blue Aiva, and Olivia/Juicy Jay.
The Tales of House for the week are Justin and Yvonne.
