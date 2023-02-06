ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Check out the 7 pairs up for possible eviction this week

Babatunde Lawal

The Tails of House for the week are Justin and Yvonne.

Big Brother Titans housemates [Bigbroafrica/instagram]
Big Brother Titans housemates [Bigbroafrica/instagram]

Following the Head of House games, which saw the Royals emerge as the new house leaders, the eviction show has also ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This week's eviction show, like every other, had some twists and turns to it. Former lovers, Nelisa and Mmeli, nominated each other’s team.

Here's how the housemates nominated:

  1. Thabana nominated Yemi/Nelisa and Marvin/Yaya.
  2. Juvone nominated Kanaga/Blue Aiva and Khosi/Miracle.
  3. Yelisa nominated Olivia/Juicy Jay and Mmeli/Jennie O.
  4. Kaniva nominated Khosi/Miracle and Thabang/Nana.
  5. Blaqleng nominated Khosi/Miracle and Justin/Yvonne.
  6. Khosicle nominated Jenni O/Mmeli and Blaqboi/Ipeleng.
  7. Jenneli nominated Yemi/Nelisa and Khosi/Miracle.
  8. Juilvola nominated Kanaga/Blue Aiva and Blaqboi/Ipeleng.
  9. Royals nominated Juicy Jay/Olivia and Yemi/Nelisa

HOH saved Blaqboi and Ipeleng and replaced them with Justin and Yvonne, who are now up for eviction.

The housemates up for eviction are: Yemi/Nelisa, Khosi/Miracle, Blaqboi/Ipeleng, Jennie O/Mmeli, Thabang/Nana, Kanaga/Blue Aiva, and Olivia/Juicy Jay.

The Tales of House for the week are Justin and Yvonne.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBTitans': Check out the 7 pairs up for possible eviction this week

'BBTitans': Check out the 7 pairs up for possible eviction this week

'BBTitans': Ebubu and Tsatsii are your Heads of House for this week

'BBTitans': Ebubu and Tsatsii are your Heads of House for this week

Burna Boy, Sunny Ade and 3 other Nigerian artists who have lost Grammy nominations

Burna Boy, Sunny Ade and 3 other Nigerian artists who have lost Grammy nominations

Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme share kiss...stir reactions from many

Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme share kiss...stir reactions from many

'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation

'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation

'BBTitans': Wahala as Yemi defends teammate Nellisa from 'lover' Blue Aiva

'BBTitans': Wahala as Yemi defends teammate Nellisa from 'lover' Blue Aiva

Rema's 'Calm Down' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Rema's 'Calm Down' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Why the Nigerian Music Industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why the Nigerian Music Industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jaykay

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

After a hiatus from the acting scene, Chidi Mokeme returns as Scar in 'Shanty Town' [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Chidi Mokeme on digging deep to become 'Scar' in Netflix's 'Shanty Town' [Pulse Interview]

'BBTitans' Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her