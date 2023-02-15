'BBTitans': Khosi and Thabang think a Yelisa ship could be sailing

Thabang spoke to Khosi about Nelisa and how she had approached him for answers about his feelings for her.

Khosi kept asking him questions as he spoke, and he graciously provided the answers.

The conversation then took a different turn, with Yemi and his ways dominating.

Khosi said that after Ebuka’s questioning on eviction night, Yemi came to clear things up with her, but she sensed that he didn't care about the relationship as much as he did about himself.

She explained that this was painful for her to realise.

Then they talked about Yemi's relationship with her teammate Nelisa. Here, the duo expressed some form of suspicion about the relationship they share.

Khosi went on to suggest that it might be the reason why Nelisa had an issue with Blue Aiva.

Yemi Cregx and his ways...

Khosi and Thabang's theory is not far-fetched given Yemi's track record on the show.

It appears the housemate's game plan is to frolic with the ladies, as he has constantly done that, winning him the centre stage position in many of the relationship dramas that have taken over the house.