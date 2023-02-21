'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

According to him, he will be in Nigeria exercising one of his primary rights there; voting in the 2023 presidential elections will be conducted on February 25.

He shared this during the last eviction show, which saw the Maya pair leave the show. "I will not be here next week because there will be elections in Nigeria. See you in two weeks’ time," Ebuka said as the show concluded.

Ebuka cursed for doing his job

Recently, the host got dragged by some fans for shaking tables on the show.

Ebuka, in his usual manner, made the house interesting during the eviction show two weeks ago by asking questions about some of the housemates' affairs.

He asked Yemi why he sneaks out of Khosi's bed at 2 a.m. every night to kiss Blue Aiva, an allegation Yemi denied.

This question obviously put the host on the wrong side of some of Yemi's fans.