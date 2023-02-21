ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

Babatunde Lawal

Ebuka will be in Nigeria for elections.

Nigerian media personality and one of the co-hosts of Big Brother Africa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has revealed he will not host next Sunday’s eviction show.

According to him, he will be in Nigeria exercising one of his primary rights there; voting in the 2023 presidential elections will be conducted on February 25.

He shared this during the last eviction show, which saw the Maya pair leave the show. "I will not be here next week because there will be elections in Nigeria. See you in two weeks’ time," Ebuka said as the show concluded.

Recently, the host got dragged by some fans for shaking tables on the show.

Ebuka, in his usual manner, made the house interesting during the eviction show two weeks ago by asking questions about some of the housemates' affairs.

He asked Yemi why he sneaks out of Khosi's bed at 2 a.m. every night to kiss Blue Aiva, an allegation Yemi denied.

This question obviously put the host on the wrong side of some of Yemi's fans.

In a now-deleted post, a user called out the host for questioning Yemi. In the user's opinion, it was all a ploy to ruin Yemi's game in the house. He then resorted to threatening to curse the host.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

