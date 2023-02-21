'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

Ebuka made it clear at the end of it all that there will be no voting this week because the nominations are fake. The housemates who didn't know this in the usual manner explored their chances and deliberated on the pairs to nominate and improve their game.

See how the housemates nominated:

Kaniva: Juvone and Khosicle

Juvone: Royals and Kaniva

Thabana: Khosicle and Kaniva

Blaqleng: Royals and Khosicle

Juiovla: Thabana and Royals

Royals: Juiovle and Juvone

Khosicle: Royals and Juvone

Yelisa: Royals and Thabana

At the end, five pairs were up for eviction: the Royals, Thabana, Khosicle, Kaniva, and Juvone. Yelisa chose to save Kaniva and replace them with Blaqleng.

Even though the nomination is fake, one thing to note is that the Royals pair are no longer safe as housemates are now turning their attention towards them.