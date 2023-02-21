ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

Babatunde Lawal

The grand commander of the Big Brother Titans house has, as usual, played tricks on the housemates.

BBtitans [DSTV]
BBtitans [DSTV]

After the HoH games yesterday, which saw the Yelisa pair at the top of the food chain, the housemates filed into the diary room to nominate which pair they wanted up for eviction. What they did not know was Biggie’s shocking twist, which will leave them all safe on Sunday.

Ebuka made it clear at the end of it all that there will be no voting this week because the nominations are fake. The housemates who didn't know this in the usual manner explored their chances and deliberated on the pairs to nominate and improve their game.

  • Kaniva: Juvone and Khosicle
  • Juvone: Royals and Kaniva
  • Thabana: Khosicle and Kaniva
  • Blaqleng: Royals and Khosicle
  • Juiovla: Thabana and Royals
  • Royals: Juiovle and Juvone
  • Khosicle: Royals and Juvone
  • Yelisa: Royals and Thabana

At the end, five pairs were up for eviction: the Royals, Thabana, Khosicle, Kaniva, and Juvone. Yelisa chose to save Kaniva and replace them with Blaqleng.

Even though the nomination is fake, one thing to note is that the Royals pair are no longer safe as housemates are now turning their attention towards them.

The Royals have never been up for eviction before, but in this fake nomination, they top the list.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

