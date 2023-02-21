After the HoH games yesterday, which saw the Yelisa pair at the top of the food chain, the housemates filed into the diary room to nominate which pair they wanted up for eviction. What they did not know was Biggie’s shocking twist, which will leave them all safe on Sunday.
'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again
The grand commander of the Big Brother Titans house has, as usual, played tricks on the housemates.
Recommended articles
Ebuka made it clear at the end of it all that there will be no voting this week because the nominations are fake. The housemates who didn't know this in the usual manner explored their chances and deliberated on the pairs to nominate and improve their game.
See how the housemates nominated:
- Kaniva: Juvone and Khosicle
- Juvone: Royals and Kaniva
- Thabana: Khosicle and Kaniva
- Blaqleng: Royals and Khosicle
- Juiovla: Thabana and Royals
- Royals: Juiovle and Juvone
- Khosicle: Royals and Juvone
- Yelisa: Royals and Thabana
At the end, five pairs were up for eviction: the Royals, Thabana, Khosicle, Kaniva, and Juvone. Yelisa chose to save Kaniva and replace them with Blaqleng.
Even though the nomination is fake, one thing to note is that the Royals pair are no longer safe as housemates are now turning their attention towards them.
The Royals have never been up for eviction before, but in this fake nomination, they top the list.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng