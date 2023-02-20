ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: Ebuka drags Khosi over her feelings for Yemi and Thabang

Inemesit Udodiong

Khosi appears to be conflicted over her feelings for both men.

Khosi appears to be in a love triangle with Yemi and Thabang [Tori news]
Khosi appears to be in a love triangle with Yemi and Thabang [Tori news]

Last week, co-host of the 'BBTitans' Ebuka Obi-Uchendu got into some trouble for shaking tables on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Despite the drama and dragging, the media personality did the same thing during last night's eviction.

Unlike last time when he faced Yemi Cregx, Ebuka turned his sights on Khosi and her feelings for two men in the house.

He asked Khosi if she was 100% honest with Yemi about her feelings for Thabang which left her flustered.

When she failed to give a direct answer, the co-host said, "Don't make this about Thabang. It is about how you feel about Thabang. You told Thabang when you were looking at him yesterday, you weren't hearing anything Yemi was saying because you are lost in his eyes."

Afterwards, Khosi tried to have a conversation with Yemi asking, "Are you not going to say anything?" He replied, "Nah it’s alright. Just go do your thing."

She also discussed her conflicted feelings with Thabang, who has an on/off thing with another female housemate, Nelissa. The two recently shared a passionate kiss after the Saturday night party.

Ebuka's table-shaking questions come days after Khosi told Biggie that she did not know who to choose between Yemi and Thabang, adding that she feels confused.

Commenting on Khosi's conflicted feelings during her diary session on February 16, 2023, Biggie said, “It seems you want Yemi Cregx more when he has seemed like he has interest elsewhere. Now it seems you are attracted to Thabang because you don’t know the outcome of your relationship. So, what or who do you want?”

Once again, Khosi failed to give a direct answer, choosing instead to send a Valentine’s message to her boyfriend at home.

This ongoing drama comes after Khosi pressured her love interest, Yemi to end the love triangle with Blue Aiva which he did.

For now, its unclear if the Khoyemi (Khosi and Yemi) ship will survive Ebuka's table shaking, or if she will choose Thabang.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBTitans: Ebuka drags Khosi over her feelings for Yemi and Thabang

BBTitans: Ebuka drags Khosi over her feelings for Yemi and Thabang

BBTitans: Marvin and Yaya get evicted from Biggie's house

BBTitans: Marvin and Yaya get evicted from Biggie's house

Zagg takes Big Brother Titans by storm with high-energy TV commercial

Zagg takes Big Brother Titans by storm with high-energy TV commercial

'BBTitans': 5 interesting things you might have missed in Biggie's house this week

'BBTitans': 5 interesting things you might have missed in Biggie's house this week

Amstel Malta Ultra shakes up BBTitans with a Cleanse this Saturday; set for more thrills at the Ultra Fit Hangout

Amstel Malta Ultra shakes up BBTitans with a Cleanse this Saturday; set for more thrills at the Ultra Fit Hangout

Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Buka Street' is Nollywood's highest-grossing film ever with N640M

Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Buka Street' is Nollywood's highest-grossing film ever with N640M

Tonto Dikeh calls out ex-husband Churchill, tags him worst thing that ever happened to her

Tonto Dikeh calls out ex-husband Churchill, tags him worst thing that ever happened to her

Family and friends pay tribute to AKA in emotional memorial service

Family and friends pay tribute to AKA in emotional memorial service

Bryann releases first single post BBN titled 'Honest Decision'

Bryann releases first single post BBN titled 'Honest Decision'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Battle on Buka Street'

Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Buka Street' is Nollywood's highest-grossing film ever with N640M

ebuka and lawrence

'BBTitans': Ebuka gets cursed for shaking tables on show, wife and fans react

Housmates [DSTV]

'BBTitans': Ebuka shakes tables during eviction show...as usual

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri' [Mejialabi]

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'